Urvashi Rautela’s Sexy Awkward Dress In IIFA 2018 Got Trolled: See Pics

Model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela, who represented India at Miss Universe in 2015, is seen in many Bollywood films. She made her debut from the movie ‘Singh Saab the Great’ starring alongside Sunny Deol. She has also worked in Bollywood projects such as ‘Sanam Re‘, ‘Great Grand Masti‘ and her latest ‘Hate Story 4’. Eager to pursue a career in engineering, the destiny had something better in store for her.

She has also given an amazing performance in Honey Singh’s hit international song video ‘Love Dose’. Rautela also won applaud for her dance moves in ‘Hate Story 4’ song ‘Aashik Banaya Aapne‘.

But her fans have not always loved the actress’s dressing sense and she has been the victim of trolling many times. In fact, early this year, Urvashi was slut-shamed by trolls for the dress she wore to the Filmfare Award 2018 in January.

For the IIFA looks she come under the line of fire from her fans. The IIFA 2018 are currently underway in Thailand and the actress wore a golden dress to a green carpet event. Here’s the dress she wore:

Soon after the images were published, many of Urvashi Rautela’s fans showed disappointment in the actress’s look for the evening.