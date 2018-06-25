(Video)Varun Dhawan Captivates these Pretty Girls WIth his Dance Moves

Varun Dhawan’s dance moves are loved as much as his acting skills. On Saturday, when he visited Emquartier Mall in Bangkok, fans flocked in huge numbers just to get a glimpse of their favourite star. He was wearing a powder blue t-shirt that went well along with a casual white t-shirt.

Varun was welcomed with loud cheers and whistles as he entered the stage. He even danced with some Thai children and was heard speaking thai. He remembered his good days when he was shooting in Bangkok for his film ‘Mein Tera Hero’ with Ileana D’cruz and Nargis Fakhri. See the viral video uploaded by a Instagram user ViralBhayani.

#varundhawan rocks with these kids A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 23, 2018 at 12:38am PDT

On Sunday apart from Varun, other actors like Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen. The 19th edition of International Indian Films Academy (IIFA) will be held on Sunday.