Known for its very popular Mandawa Fort, Mandawa is a quaint little town in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. Popularly known as the Open Art Gallery, the town is replete with paved archways and magnificent havelis and fortresses. It is located in the heart of the Shekhawati region and is dotted with palaces and splendid mansions (havelis).

The aura and vibe of the place reflect the social and cultural environment of the place in the bygone era. Owing to its royal rendition, it is also a hot spot for movie shoots and is filled in by media on and off the year.

An easy road trip from Delhi, a beautiful city suitably located in the heart of Shekhawati region, often called as an open art gallery, Mandawa is a good getaway for people fond of art and culture.

Just as the whole of Shekhawati region is worth visiting, Mandawa is another ancient and one of the oldest most cities in the region, definitely worth a holiday. An important stoppage for traders and merchants who exchanged good via the silk route back in those days, this city has a number of palaces and havelis and forts.

Having grown in a culturally rich atmosphere, the locals have the sense of appreciating art and are involved in artwork like painting, craft handicraft etc. Mandawa can be easily reached by road and is a good option to sit back and relax while the eyes see and the brains appreciate art.