Kiara Advani debuted in the 2014 comedy flick Fugly, followed by the sports film M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story(2016) and the Telugu political drama Bharat Ane Nenu(2018). Her masturbation scene in the 2018 anthology film ‘Lust Stories’ is doing the rounds in social media as well as in the entertainment circles. In the 19th IIFA Awards 2018, held at Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Kiara nailed every sight in her simple but naive look.