WhatsApp for Android updated with Media Visibility features

WhatsApp for Android has now been modified with Media Visibility feature which helps users toggle the feature for any specific chat. WhatsApp had rolled out Media Visibility feature sometime back due to unknown reasons. Now, as a start over the feature has once again made available as part of the latest WhatsApp beta Android version 2.18.194. The Media Visibility feature gives a user the choice to hide or show media received in the gallery.

While the ‘original’ Media Visibility feature was accessible by choosing ‘Data and storage usage’ under ‘Settings’ menu, the new beta update brings the option within ‘Contact Info and Group Info’. As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the Media Visibility feature comes with three choices to opt from ‘Default,’ ‘Yes’ and ‘No.’

Apparently to on the mode ‘hide’ media content from a contact in phone’s gallery, users will have to select ‘Contact Info’ and then tap ‘No’ under Media visibility option. Users will have to perform a similar action in case they want to hide downloaded media from a group in the gallery.

? WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.194: what’s new? Important improvements for the Media Visibility feature — AVAILABLE!https://t.co/wi9fgnqfxR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 22, 2018

Earlier, the Media visibility feature reportedly allowed to hide downloaded content received from all the contacts list in the gallery. As per the WABetaInfo report, the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.18.194 is available for download via Google Play beta program. Alternately, users can download its APK file via APK mirror.

Notably, WhatsApp for Android recently received Stickers reaction feature, as part of the beta version 2.18.189. The feature, however, is currently turned-off due to developmental reasons as per WABetaInfo report. The feature appears similar to that on Facebook Messenger. The report cites that Facebook-owned instant messaging app will likely add a new Sticker icon, next to the GIF button on the keyboard. WhatsApp Sticker Reactions feature will act to users to quickly opt stickers to send to a contact. Further, a new heart icon will appear when users open Sticker View.