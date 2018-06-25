Whether court allows or not, Ram temple will be built :Ram Vilas Vedanti

On a function held as part of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das’s birthday celebrations, Ram Vilas Vedanti who is one among the leaders of Ayodhya Movement said that the construction of Ram Temple would start before the Loksabha elections itself. He spoke in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath. He exhorted to start the construction of Ram Temple at any cost and added that he would not wait for the court’s verdict to build a temple in Lord Ram’s birthplace.

If the court didn’t allow, others ways would be looked upon, he said.Ram Temple was the demand of every Hindus and it had been promised to the people that the temple would be built, Vedanti said and promised that it would be done.

Praveen Togadia is expected to reach Ayodhya after Yogi Adityanath. Togadia’s visit is deemed to hasten the activities of building a temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya.