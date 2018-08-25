Bollywood Actress Ameesha Patel trolled as Aunty for Her Sexy Photo: See Pic

Ameesha Patel has been a superstar in the early years of the noughties. She gave superhits like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Gadar, Humraaz etc. Recently she was trolled for posting pictures of herself. The latest photo shared by Ameesha is from a photo shoot that she has done recently.

In the photo, the 42-year-old is seen wearing a black tube top with a nude look. The actress has also applied shimmer all over her body to give the metallic look to her photo.

See Post:

The picture grabbed several eyeballs. While she received many congratulatory messages for the photoshoot, she also received flak for showing off a tad too much. There were several comments that called her “aunty” and advised her to act her age.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel will next be seen in ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhitt’ alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. She also has her long-in-the-making home production ‘Desi Magic’ in her kitty.