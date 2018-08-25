Janhvi Kapoor looks stunningly hot in Short dress at Lakme Fashion Week

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for the first time at the Lakme Fashion Week. She looks extremely stunning and confident.

She wore semi formal outfit with a white top paired with black blazer and black shorts. She le her hair loose with waves and added a dash of bold red lipstick to complete her look.

Check out her pi8cture below:

Look who has just arrived looking ultra-voaguish? #JanhviKapoor leaves no stone unturned when it comes to being the right mix of fashion, glamour and all things stunning as she was spotted at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.#LakmeFashionWeek #LakmeFashionWeek2018 #LFWwf18 pic.twitter.com/wnB9oiU0wO — POP Diaries (@Popdiarieslive) August 25, 2018



She was seen in Dhadak which was her debut film in Bollywood alongside Ishaan Khatter. She has now signed up for the upcoming multi-starrer Takht , directed by Karan Johar co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

