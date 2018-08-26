IndiaLatest NewsNEWSTechnologyTelecommunications

Realme 2 Listed on Flipkart. All You Need to Know

Aug 26, 2018, 08:57 pm IST
Realme

Realme, a hardware spin-off brand from Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, is set to launch its second smartphone in the country. The company headed by Sky Li has already revealed that it will be called Realme 2 and will be exclusively available on Flipkart. According to a leak by Smartpix, a detailed specifications sheet which seems like that from a product brochure seems to be circulating on the internet. Realme 2 is set to launch in India on August 28.

The Realme 2 will feature a 6.2-inch notched display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8 percent, a Qualcomm-made SoC and a large 4,230 mAh battery. it is expected to support Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and taller 19:9 aspect ratio. The Realme 2 is also set to offer dual rear camera setup, which was missing from the original Realme 1.

Realme 2 with the company’s trademark diamond cut design. rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as vertically-stacked dual-rear cameras. The phone will be priced under Rs 10,000, as confirmed by Realme, and will be available in Red, Black, and Blue colour variants. Outside the phone specifications, the other big change to be observed is the phone’s branding. While Realme 1 was launched as an Oppo device, this phone is being launched independently.

