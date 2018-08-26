Sara Ali Khan shares pics of Raksha Bandhan Celebration with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Bollywood’s upcoming superstar Sara Ali Khan, who is now on the social media platform Instagram, has shared some adorable pictures of her Rakhi celebration with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her pet dog.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to all brothers and sisters! @iakpataudi I promise to always look out for you and be there for you (even when you don’t want me around) and I hope you continue to boss me around and bully me till you get your way (partly because your way is probably smarter than mine) but mainly because I know you’ll always have my back #happyrakhi #rakshabandhan #bestbrother #dogbrother #alwaysandforever.”

Meanwhile, we also spotted Baby Taimur at his grand mother’s residence in a white Nehru jacket and grey kurta. He pulled off the outfit better than many Bollywood actors, Whether Sara will tie Rakhi to baby Tim or not, we don’t know but we would definitely love to see the picture of two of most gorgeous star kids.