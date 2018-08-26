Television actress revealed that co-passenger touched inappropriately

Ishqbaaz fame Amrapali Gupta recently revealed her bitter flight experience between Mumbai and Delhi on Monday morning.

She revealed that she was harassed by her co-passenger, who allegedly touched her and took her photos while she was asleep.

“I took an early morning flight. The person sitting next to me brushed his hand on my arm, but giving him the benefit of doubt, I told myself, it was unintentional. He looked like someone who was travelling by air for the first time. As soon the flight took off he started taking his pictures and videos. In fact baar baar woh mujhpar jhook raha tha, to click from the window side, where I was sitting. Later, when I woke up from a short nap I realised, he was actually taking my pictures on the sly. Also, his face was too close to mine. That is when I lost it completely and shouted at him, “Kya kar rahe ho tum? Sit properly,” Amrapali told

She said that hearing her scream loud, the air hostess rushed to her help and offered to change her seat. “Thankfully, that was the last I saw of that man,” she said. The popular TV actress has not pressed any charges against her fellow passenger, who said appeared to be travelling for the first time in a plane.

The actress will be seen in the ZEE TV show Tujhse Hai Rabbta soon and she was on her way to the national capital to attend a media commitment.

