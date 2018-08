Saina Nehwal crashed out of women’s singles semis losing to Tzuying Tai (Chinese Taipei) in straight games 17-21, 14-21. With this Saina Nehwal settles for the bronze medal, India’s first medal in badminton at Asian Games 2018.

Now all eyes on third seed PV Sindhu of India as she begins her Women’s Singles semis shortly against Akane Yamaguchi (Japan).

