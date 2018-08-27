Massive Discount on The OnePlus 6: Here is How to Grab it

You can now by the OnePlus 6 at a discounted price in India, thanks to various offers available via e-commerce portal Amazon India. At the moment, the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 34,999.

If you purchase the device using an Axis Bank credit card, you can get a discount of Rs 1,500. This brings the effective price down to Rs 33,499. Also, if you exchange your old device for the OnePlus 6, you can avail an additional Rs 1,500 off. This brings the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 31,999 respectively.

In the past, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the company’s latest flagship, the OnePlus 6 has sold over million units globally in a span of just 22 days, since its launch. In a forum post, Lau said, “I am humbled to hear that OnePlus has emerged as the best-selling premium smartphone in India in just three years in the market. As thrilled as I am by this early validation, it has also led me to reflect on some of our memorable experiences in India.”

Read More: Social Media Removes Myanmar Military Official due to the spread of “hate and misinformation”

Lau also stated that the company has steadily grown to have a global presence across 35 countries. OnePlus reached its $1 billion revenue mark this year as well. He adds, “In India, we must acknowledge the contributions of several such long-standing partners who believed in our vision and understood our focus of being a customer-centric company even when we were a new entrant in the market. We truly value the role some of these partners like Amazon, Qualcomm and Croma have played over the last four years. We hope to continue to nurture these relationships in the years to come.”

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.28-inch FullHD+ Optic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM option. It is available in 64GB/128GB/256GB storage variants as well.

It comes equipped with a dual-camera setup – 16MP + 20MP cameras. It also includes a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0 with aptX and aptX HD support, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0) and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Running Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS on top, the device is backed up by a 3,300mAh battery.