New Government’s First Jolt As Railway Official Takes 2-Years Leave On Taxpayers Money

Aug 27, 2018, 07:58 am IST
2 minutes read
Barely weeks have passed as the newly formed government faces its first-ever jolt as a Railway official takes a 2-years’ LFP (leave on full pay).

Why, you might ask?

According to the viral application, Mohammad Hanif Gul, a Grade-20 officer, has applied for the nearly 2-year long leave on full pay (LFP) as it would be impossible for him to work under the new ‘extremely unprofessional and ill-mannered’ Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Ahmed became the new Railways Minister after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s victory in the 2018 elections. He is the founder of the political party, Awami Muslim League.

Gul is the Chief Commercial Manager of Pakistan Railways. His letter goes on to read:

“With due respect, it is submitted that the attitude of the new minister is extremely non-professional and ill-mannered. As an honorable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it is not possible for me to continue to work under him. The minister is fully entitled to work with a team that shares his vision. It is therefore submitted that 730 days leave may kindly be allowed to the undersigned.”

And the Twitter handles goes viral as the letter was shared on the social platform.

One former ambassador of Pakistan also came to the defense of the ‘alleged’ senior official:

Rasheed recently chaired a meeting of railways officials where he reportedly admonished them for telling “stories” about the department’s better performance.

The minister also asked them not to praise “any minister” in front of him. Rasheed has often criticized former railways minister Saad Rafique’s performance.

