New Government’s First Jolt As Railway Official Takes 2-Years Leave On Taxpayers Money

Barely weeks have passed as the newly formed government faces its first-ever jolt as a Railway official takes a 2-years’ LFP (leave on full pay).

Why, you might ask?

According to the viral application, Mohammad Hanif Gul, a Grade-20 officer, has applied for the nearly 2-year long leave on full pay (LFP) as it would be impossible for him to work under the new ‘extremely unprofessional and ill-mannered’ Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Ahmed became the new Railways Minister after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s victory in the 2018 elections. He is the founder of the political party, Awami Muslim League.

Gul is the Chief Commercial Manager of Pakistan Railways. His letter goes on to read:

“With due respect, it is submitted that the attitude of the new minister is extremely non-professional and ill-mannered. As an honorable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it is not possible for me to continue to work under him. The minister is fully entitled to work with a team that shares his vision. It is therefore submitted that 730 days leave may kindly be allowed to the undersigned.”

And the Twitter handles goes viral as the letter was shared on the social platform.

First jolt to Railways.

A senior official applies for 2-years leave citing nonprofessional and ill mannered behaviour of new Railways Minister. pic.twitter.com/3lDmVshS9U — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) August 26, 2018

Resign, brother. Resign, or deal with the might and plight of @shkhrasheed. Don’t live for two years on my dime. Sorry, but this man shouldn’t be obliged. pic.twitter.com/lF41I2PDnc — WSK (@WajSKhan) August 26, 2018

Senior Pakistan Railways official applies for 730 days leave – says cannot work with new railways minister saying he is “extremely non-professional and ill-mannered” pic.twitter.com/YqziNFmkir — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) August 26, 2018

LOL. The new railways minister has forced the chief commercial manager to go on a 730-day leave (I suppose on day 731 he will retire) for his rude and non professional behaviour. Bye bye Pakistan Railways in Naya Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/mxw6QVJDhE — Aima Khosa (@aimaMK) August 26, 2018

I am in shock…?

Can someone tell Mr Mohammad Hanif Gul that when you don’t get along with your boss and all measures have been exhausted, you resign. Ye aap ke baap ki ministry nuhi hai ke 730 days leave full pay pe mil jaye! pic.twitter.com/rZ58Jqanvs — Soraya Aziz (@SorayaAziz) August 26, 2018

One former ambassador of Pakistan also came to the defense of the ‘alleged’ senior official:

Ignorant rants abt #Pakistan Railways official Hanif Gul asking for 730 days leave over Minister’s bad behavior, here are civil service leave rules. He can ask for earned leave. Focus on minister known for bad manners. Dont dump on decent civil servant https://t.co/NWNW2uaUtp — Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) August 26, 2018

Rasheed recently chaired a meeting of railways officials where he reportedly admonished them for telling “stories” about the department’s better performance.

The minister also asked them not to praise “any minister” in front of him. Rasheed has often criticized former railways minister Saad Rafique’s performance.