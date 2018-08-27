RSS invites Congress president Rahul Gandhi to the outreach programme

The RSS may invite leaders from different political parties, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi who has recently likened the Sangh to Islamist group Muslim Brotherhood, to attend a three-day lecture series by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in Delhi next month.

The Congress President is also facing a criminal defamation suit for accusing the RSS of assassinating Mahatma Gandhi.

The invite pertains to a three-day event “Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective” in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan for which lists of invitees may also include the CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Speaking to BusinessLine, RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya said, “The list of invitees is being prepared. It is not final yet. However, when discussions and debate on national issues take place, the Sangh would like wide participation. It is being considered that leaders of all prominent political parties should be invited.”

According to a statement issued by RSS publicity in-charge Arun Kumar, the Sangh was for the first time organizing a three-day lecture series of its chief Mohan Bhagwat on the theme ‘Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective’. The event will be held at Vigyan Bhavan from September 17-19.

Kumar said people across the country wanted to know and associate with the RSS.

Replying to a question on whether Gandhi will also be invited, Kumar said the list had not been finalized. “It is our prerogative to choose who to invite or not. Leave this to us… But people from all walks of life, including from different political outfits, ideologies, and religions, will be invited,” he said.

In June this year, Congress veteran and former president Pranab Mukherjee attended an event at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on the Sangh’s invitation, for which he was criticised by the party leaders.

The RSS, an ideological mentor of BJP, was the focus of Gandhi’s attack during his recent visit abroad. Last week, at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, Gandhi had said the RSS’ idea is similar to that of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world. He had also alleged that the RSS was trying to “change” the nature of India and “capture” its institutions.

The Sangh countered the Congress chief’s assertions by contending that when Gandhi he does not understand India, how can he be expected to understand the RSS. Responding to the Congress chief’s charges, Arun Kumar said Gandhi is unaware about the “concept of Muslim Brotherhood.”

“The entire world today is facing the threat of Islamic fundamentalism. He is unaware… he does not understand the gravity of the situation that’s why he is making such statements,” Kumar said while responding to a question on Gandhi’s remarks about the RSS.

Referring to the Congress President’s bold statement that he is trying to understand India, the Sangh leader said, “One who doesn’t understand India cannot understand the Sangh.” He is ignorant about India and its cultural ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which means the world is one family, Kumar claimed.