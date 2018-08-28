businessInternationalLatest NewsNEWSTechnology

Apple will remove the 3D Touch feature from next iPhones

Aug 28, 2018, 01:36 pm IST
As we are inching closer to Apple’s famed annual iPhone event, where it is expected to roll out multiple iPhone models, more rumours and predictions are flowing in to provide an idea of what the brands new premium smartphones will pack in.

As per the latest Barclays analyst claims, Apple will remove the 3D Touch feature from its next iPhones with OLED displays, MacRumors reported. The feature essentially reduces the extra taps and swipes needed to access apps.

It had started being featured in iPhones from the model 6S onwards. While this prediction goes for the 2019 iPhone, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the plans to ditch the 3D Touch may be executed for this year’s LCD iPhone model too.

The LCD model for this year is speculated to feature a 6.1-inch display and will be a budget variant of the notch-based iPhone X.

