Delicious Protein Sandwich- Peanut Butter Banana Sandwich

Peanut Butter Banana Sandwich is a great snack or breakfast that can carry well into your child’s snack box or have it as an after-school snack. This sandwich recipe is not only delicious but also packed with proteins from the peanut butter.
Peanut Butter Banana Sandwich
Prep in: 5 minutes
Cooks in: 15 minutes
Total in: 20 minutes
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
- 2 Bread slices, Whole wheat
- 1 Ripe Bananas, sliced into rounds
- 1/2 teaspoon Cinnamon Powder (Dalchini), optional
- 1 tablespoon Peanut Butter
How to make
- To begin making the Peanut Butter Banana Sandwich Recipe, all you have to do is get all the ingredients and keep them aside.
- To make the non-grilled version of the peanut butter banana sandwich; spread the peanut butter onto one side of the bread. Make sure the peanut butter is at room temperature, otherwise your bread might tear.
- Place the banana slices onto the peanut buttered side of the slice. Sprinkle the cinnamon powder on the top.
- Place the other slice of bread on the top and press together firmly with your palms. You can choose to slice the edges off and then cut half diagonally and serve.
- To grill the sandwich; make a sandwich like above and place it over a Panini Press Or a Sandwich Maker and grill until crisp.
- Serve Peanut Butter Banana Sandwich Recipe with a smoothie for a complete breakfast.
