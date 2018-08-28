Delicious Protein Sandwich- Peanut Butter Banana Sandwich

Peanut Butter Banana Sandwich is a great snack or breakfast that can carry well into your child’s snack box or have it as an after-school snack. This sandwich recipe is not only delicious but also packed with proteins from the peanut butter.

Peanut Butter Banana Sandwich

Prep in: 5 minutes

Cooks in: 15 minutes

Total in: 20 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

2 Bread slices, Whole wheat

1 Ripe Bananas, sliced into rounds

1/2 teaspoon Cinnamon Powder (Dalchini), optional

1 tablespoon Peanut Butter

How to make