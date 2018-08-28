Despite Constant Requests to Not Send Old Materials to Flood Camps, This is What they Got!

Kerala is recovering from the aftermaths of flood and it’s relief camps are functioning really well. A lot of requests were formally made to the public to not consider this as a chance to dump the unwanted goods at home by sending them to relief camps.

While most people responded to this in the right way, some still think its a chance to clear some space at their home. But what caught our attention is a toothbrush which was received at a relief camp in St Francis Assisi Higher Secondary School, Alapuzha. What is interesting about the brush is that it was made in the year 1988! It costed 2.5 Rs then. Take a look.

A lot of people are also guilty of sending their old dresses to the camp. This has become a headache for the people conducting relief programmes.