Kerala Floods: Rohit Shetty donates huge amount to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty donated Rs 21 lakh to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Rohit Shetty, who believes in doing his bit towards helping people in Kerala, wasted no time in taking this decision and donating the money.

A source said, “For a few years now, Rohit has been actively supporting cancer patients and girls’ education. His office stays in touch with certain office-bearers from charitable organisations and hospitals who treat the less-privileged. He asks his trusted team to make him aware of how much money is needed to help patients who can’t afford treatments. The same holds true for education of children. Of course, the latest cause he chose to associate with is the Kerala flood relief work. The filmmaker knew he had to extend his support to those affected in his own way. He did that quietly without letting anyone know.” .

Also Read :Alia Bhatt on her best friend’s wedding: See pics

Rohit Shetty is currently busy working on his next action-comedy ‘Simmba’ with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Co-produced by Karan Johar, the film is set to hit screens on December 21.