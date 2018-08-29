celebritiesentertainmentInternationalLatest NewsNEWSUncategorized

Abbie Holborn Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction in a Live Video: Watch

"I'm going to make sure that there's no fist pumping tonight... No nip slips. The first one of the night and I haven't even had a drink yet," she said.

Aug 29, 2018, 11:40 pm IST
The Geordie Shore star Abbie Holborn is on holiday with Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei in Mykonos. And it looks like she’s living her best life with her pals, not even letting a nipple slip get her down.

Abbie shared the moment on her Instagram as she headed for “night two” with her friend Luke. But as she put her arm around him, she realised her top had ridden up and exposed her nipple. In the next clip, Abbie was sure to re-adjust her confusing AF cut-out top to avoid another mishap.

