Meet the Two Former Splitsvilla Contestants Finalised to Enter Salman Khan’s Show

Salman Khan’s most awaited show Bigg Boss has raised the suspense regarding its contestants and the new plot of the show. Bigg Boss fans wait every year for this controversial and famous show of Colors Tv.

However, the promo of the show has already out and also become the topic of discussion for everyone. Besides, the most common topic that everyone is discussing the show is the contestants.

Some reports suggesting that famous MTV host and the winner of Splitsvilla 7 will be going to make her presence in the show. She is none other than Scarlett Rose, who will be the part of the Big Boss 12.

Interestingly the other one of them is the ex-girlfriend of last season’s popular contestant Priyank Sharma. We are talking about Divya Agarwal who broke up with her then-beau Priyank on national television last year during one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 11.

Various online sources reveal that Divya is all set to enter the BB house and she has even signed the contract, earlier the reality TV star had expressed her desire to enter the Bigg Boss 12 house and looks like her wish have been granted