Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri Says ‘Ready to Accept Stalin’s Leadership on this Condition

Sending out a signal that he was prepared to bury the hatchet, M.K. Alagiri on Thursday said he was ready to accept the leadership of his younger brother and DMK chief M.K. Stalin if he was readmitted into the party fold.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Alagiri said he does not intend to dislodge Stalin as the leader of DMK. “I am ready to accept the current leadership,” he said, contradicting his statement on August 13, when he said that the only person whom he considers as his leader is late MK Karunanidhi.

Notably, Alagiri was expelled from DMK in 2014, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The decision to expel him was approved by the then party chief Karunanidhi, who charged him of “anti-party activities” for plotting against brother Stalin.

Alagiri, a former Union Minister in the erstwhile UPA government, said the setback suffered by the DMK in 2014, when the party failed to win a single seat, was due to his rebellion.

Warning the party of a similar consequence in the Lok Sabha polls next year, Alagiri said hs loyalists will work against the DMK if he is not re-inducted into the party. Alagiri claims that he would be addressing a rally in Madurai next month, which would be attended by over 1,00,000 “genuine cadres” of the DMK.