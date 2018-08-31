Terrorists Kidnap Police Officals’ Family Members; Search Launched

Police officials’ family members have been picked up by the terrorists, according to the latest reports.

The terrorists have struck late on Thursday night in various places in South Kashmir, kidnapping at least 5 people.

So far no official statement has been made by the police as they are trying to ascertain the authentication of the kidnapping. The terrorists have kidnapped the kin from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora according to the available reports. Among those abducted, the brother of a deputy superintendent of police is included.

The kidnappings, which police sources say is a pressure tactic by the terrorists, come after security forces conducted multiple raids and arrested relatives of some terrorists in the area.

The kidnapping takes place after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the second son of the wanted terrorist chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, Syed Salahuddin.

Security forces had gone on a rampage on Wednesday after killing four policemen in Shopian in south Kashmir and damaged some houses belonging to terrorists.

On Wednesday, the son of a policeman was also kidnapped from Tral. A distraught family has appealed to the kidnappers to release their son.

In her appeal, the mother has requested the terror groups to show mercy. A video that has surfaced on social media shows the family and relative pleadings for the child’s release.

The son was released after being thrashed by the terrorists.