ImagesLatest NewsNEWS

This Picture is Leaving Everyone Confused. Do You Know Why?

Aug 31, 2018, 10:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

What do you see in that Picture? A door? look that picture from a horizontal position. What do you see now? A beach?

A Twitter user recently posted this picture with a poll asking people if it’s a beach or a door. The picture shows three colours: blue, green and off-white placed vertically alongside each other. People got confused as it initially appears a door but looks like a beach when rotated.

But then the same person later shared the original photo. Guess what it is. It is a beach! Take a look.


 

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 11, 2017, 07:23 pm IST

Airtel launches 4G VoLTE services

BJP
Apr 20, 2018, 08:00 pm IST

Congress leader joins BJP ahead of Karnataka Polls

sexual assault
May 3, 2018, 08:38 pm IST

Minor girl sexually assaulted by elderly man, triggering outrage with locals

Jun 9, 2018, 10:07 pm IST

Man Tried to Sell an Owl ornament on eBay, but picture revealed something shocking in background

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close