This Picture is Leaving Everyone Confused. Do You Know Why?

What do you see in that Picture? A door? look that picture from a horizontal position. What do you see now? A beach?

A Twitter user recently posted this picture with a poll asking people if it’s a beach or a door. The picture shows three colours: blue, green and off-white placed vertically alongside each other. People got confused as it initially appears a door but looks like a beach when rotated.

Is this a door or a beach??? Hahahaha?? pic.twitter.com/f4DZ7MZzGy — ????? (@rebeccareilly__) August 24, 2018

But then the same person later shared the original photo. Guess what it is. It is a beach! Take a look.



