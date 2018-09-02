Uncategorized

Blind Students Raises Slogans Against Abusive In-Charge; Demands New One

Sep 2, 2018, 02:16 pm IST
A residential school’s blind children have raised protests against abusive in-charge demanding he is replaced with a better person.

In Hizla village in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, the visually blind students raised the protests on Saturday, stating that the in-charge makes them work & physically and verbally abuses them.

The students added that they were unhappy with the way they were taught and they were not given good-quality food and even the doors of the bathrooms have been broken.

The students demanded a new in-charge to be sent to the school, which comes under the social welfare department and is run by a Godda-based NGO.

Dumka Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Kumar said a proper investigation will take place based on the complaints put forth by the students.

Meanwhile, the in-charge Shivnandan Mahto has denied the allegations.

“I just want to keep the students tight. I don’t know if anyone else in the school mistreats the students. But, I have never done this,” he said.

