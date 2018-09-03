Naxals With Rs.5 Lakhs Reward Killed By Security Forces

With bounty rewards on their heads, the Naxals were shot dead by the security forces in an encounter.

In Chhatisgarh’s Narayanpur district, the District Deserve Guard (DRG) killed 4 Naxals, including a local commander and a woman cadre in an encounter on Sunday.

According to the police, at least 2 of them had a bounty reward on their heads.

READ ALSO: Three Soldiers Injured In IED Blast by Naxals: Second in a Month

In the Gumiyabeda village forest, the DRG was out on an anti-Maoist operation on the presence of Naxalites, when the encounter took place at 02:30 PM.

The Naxals fled the spot & moved deeper into the forest after a brief exchange.

The patrolling officers found the bodies of the dead Naxals, along with an Insas rifle, 12 bore pistols, a 303 rifle and two country-made guns were also found.

The two slain cadres, who were carrying the rewards, were identified as Ratti, commander of Jhara LOS (local organisation squad) and Somlu, an area committee member of the Nelnar Area Committee. The remaining 2’s identity is yet to be ascertained.