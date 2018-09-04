Abhishek Bachchan reveals about sending Aaradhya to a boarding school

Most of the celebrities consider sending their kids to a boarding school because that in a way hugely contributes to helping their kid lead a normal life, away from the stardom. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Shah Rukh Khan’s both the kids Aryan and Suhana Khan have been pursuing their studies abroad since the last few years. Say for that matter, even Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s 15-year old daughter Nysa is admitted to a school in Singapore.

Abhishek Bachchan has grown up in a boarding school in Switzerland, he was recently quizzed on whether he too will send his 6-year old daughter Aaradhya to a boarding school in the near future. However, the doting daddy replied, “She is too young, she’s just six-year-old now. We haven’t discussed it yet. I remember, when I was in boarding school, I would often write letter to my dad. But today’s children are technology driven. Aaradhya writes me notes sometimes when I am out of town. But we usually stay in touch through FaceTime,” He said

Aardhya is currently studying in Dhirubai Ambani school along with Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam.

Also Read: Trisha And Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 Movie release postponed again