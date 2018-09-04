IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Divorced Son Rapes 45-year-old Mother at Sickle-point at Residence

The woman was sleeping in her house, while her differently-abled husband was away when their son tried to force himself on her.

Sep 4, 2018, 09:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a shocking case of incest, a 30-year-old son allegedly raped his 45-year-old mother at their residence. The crime took place on in Surani village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on September 2.

Police arrested the accused, who lives with his parents along with his three children after his wife left him years ago.

Also Read: Woman Raped By Father-In-Law In The Name Of Nikah Halala

The woman was sleeping in her house, while her differently-abled husband was away when their son tried to force himself on her. When she resisted, the accused put a sickle to her neck and raped her, Sendhwa (Rural) police station in-charge Dinesh Chouhan told news agency PTI. The accused raped his mother in front of his seven-year-old son who kept mum out of fear.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 3, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

Muslim Body asks Congress not to support Triple Talaq Bill

Jun 27, 2017, 02:36 pm IST

NASA releases astonishing images of Saturn planet !

Jan 31, 2018, 01:28 pm IST

Petition filed in HC on Aami alleging that film was favouring ‘love jihad’

Jul 5, 2018, 07:36 am IST

Woman kills husband just 4 days after marriage for this shocking reason

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close