Divorced Son Rapes 45-year-old Mother at Sickle-point at Residence

In a shocking case of incest, a 30-year-old son allegedly raped his 45-year-old mother at their residence. The crime took place on in Surani village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on September 2.

Police arrested the accused, who lives with his parents along with his three children after his wife left him years ago.

The woman was sleeping in her house, while her differently-abled husband was away when their son tried to force himself on her. When she resisted, the accused put a sickle to her neck and raped her, Sendhwa (Rural) police station in-charge Dinesh Chouhan told news agency PTI. The accused raped his mother in front of his seven-year-old son who kept mum out of fear.