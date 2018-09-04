Xiaomi launches ‘Redmi Note 5’ Pro Red Colour Variant in India : Price and Specs

Redmi Note 5 Pro Red variant has been launched in India. After a few teasers, Xiaomi has finally unveiled the new colour model in the country. Notably, the Redmi Note 5 Pro was previously available in four colour variants – Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold – in India. The manufacturer had in June launched a Flame Red edition of the Redmi Note 5, which is the Chinese variant of Redmi Note 5 Pro, in its home country. However, during its launch in India, this colour model was not rolled out. The new Red colour model of the smartphone is available for sale via Xiaomi’s Mi.com and will soon go on sale via Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red variant price in India

In terms of pricing, the Red colour variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro has been launched in the country with prices starting at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM model. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant’s price in India is Rs. 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red variant specifications

The specifications of the Redmi Note 5 Pro remain the same. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9. It comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with Adreno 509 GPU.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/2.0 aperture. There is a 20-megapixel camera sensor with a selfie LED flash at the front.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM format. It has connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It houses a 4000mAh battery and its dimensions are 158.6×75.4×8.05mm.