(VIDEO)Thousands of Fish Dropped into a Lake From Plane and Its Awesome to Watch!

Wildlife officials in Utah have been stocking their remote mountain lakes by dropping fish from airplanes since 1956. the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) shared a video of them doing just that. In the video, the small fish erupt from the bottom of an airplane in a billowing jet of water. Watch the video here.

The exercise is done to restock the lakes in the mountainous region, which are difficult to reach by roads. Almost 95% fish are unharmed in the process, that’s because the young fish are so small — only 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 centimeters) long — that they fall to the water like leaves, said Phil Tuttle, the outreach manager for the southern region office of the Utah DWR.

More than 200 of Utah’s remote mountain lakes are stocked every year using this aerial fish-drop method. The lakes are often far from any road and can take a long time to reach by land, which makes land transports more stressful for the fish compared with aerial transports.