Get Your Rice Ready In 30 Minutes With This Recipe- Herbed Brown Rice

Herbed Brown Rice Recipe is a quick side dish that you can cook for your continental meals. Serve with a flavourful chicken curry for your continental Dinner or Lunch.
Herbed Brown Rice
Prep in: 10 minutes
Cooks in: 20 minutes
Total in: 30 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1-1/2 cups Brown Rice
- 2 Onions, finely chopped
- 4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
- 3 teaspoon Dried oregano
- 3 teaspoon Rosemary
- 4 teaspoon Red Chilli flakes
- Salt, to taste
- Cooking oil
- Water, for cooking
READ ALSO: Lip-Smacking Parsi Chicken Cutlets To Devour- Russian Pattice
How to make
- To begin making the Herbed Brown Rice Recipe, soak the brown rice for 1/2 an hour in 2-1/2 cups of water.
- Keep the pressure cooker on medium heat, drizzle 2 tablespoons of oil, Add chopped garlic and saute till they soften.
- Add in chopped onion and saute till they turn golden brown.
- Add your washed brown rice into the cooker along with the soaked water, sprinkle all the seasoning like red chilli flakes, oregano, thyme and enough salt.
- Pressure cook the herbed brown rice for 3 whistles on high heat and turn the heat to low. Simmer the herbed brown rice for another 5 minutes and turn off the heat.
- Once done, allow the pressure to release naturally and give the herbed brown rice a mix and serve it in a bowl. Sprinkle some more herbs and serve.
- Serve the Herbed Brown Rice Recipe along with chicken curry & a salad for a complete meal.
Post Your Comments