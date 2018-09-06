Get Your Rice Ready In 30 Minutes With This Recipe- Herbed Brown Rice

FoodHealth & LifeStylelifen'styleRecipe

Herbed Brown Rice Recipe is a quick side dish that you can cook for your continental meals. Serve with a flavourful chicken curry for your continental Dinner or Lunch.

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 30 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1-1/2 cups Brown Rice
  • 2 Onions, finely chopped
  • 4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
  • 3 teaspoon Dried oregano
  • 3 teaspoon Rosemary
  • 4 teaspoon Red Chilli flakes
  • Salt, to taste
  • Cooking oil
  • Water, for cooking

How to make

  • To begin making the Herbed Brown Rice Recipe, soak the brown rice for 1/2 an hour in 2-1/2 cups of water.
  • Keep the pressure cooker on medium heat, drizzle 2 tablespoons of oil, Add chopped garlic and saute till they soften.
  • Add in chopped onion and saute till they turn golden brown.
  • Add your washed brown rice into the cooker along with the soaked water, sprinkle all the seasoning like red chilli flakes, oregano, thyme and enough salt.
  • Pressure cook the herbed brown rice for 3 whistles on high heat and turn the heat to low. Simmer the herbed brown rice for another 5 minutes and turn off the heat.
  • Once done, allow the pressure to release naturally and give the herbed brown rice a mix and serve it in a bowl. Sprinkle some more herbs and serve.
  • Serve the Herbed Brown Rice Recipe along with chicken curry & a salad for a complete meal.

