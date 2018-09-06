Get Your Rice Ready In 30 Minutes With This Recipe- Herbed Brown Rice

Herbed Brown Rice Recipe is a quick side dish that you can cook for your continental meals. Serve with a flavourful chicken curry for your continental Dinner or Lunch.

Herbed Brown Rice

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 30 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups Brown Rice

2 Onions, finely chopped

4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

3 teaspoon Dried oregano

3 teaspoon Rosemary

4 teaspoon Red Chilli flakes

Salt, to taste

Cooking oil

Water, for cooking

How to make