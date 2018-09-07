celebritiesentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Anushka Sharma gets trolled for promoting Google Pixel using an iPhone : See Pics

Sep 7, 2018, 06:36 am IST
Anushka Sharma gets trolled for promoting Google’s Pixel 2XL phone… through a tweet posted using her Apple iPhone.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a tweet with two adorable photographs to promote Pixel 2XL’s camera.
However, popular American YouTuber Marques Brownlee noticed that the tweet was posted from an Apple iPhone, one of Google’s biggest rivals.

He called Anushka Sharma out in a tweet that has been ‘liked’ over 48,000 times since it was posted a day ago.


Though Anushka promptly deleted the original tweet and shared the post again, it was too late. Twitter already had screenshots and did not seem to be in a forgiving mood.

