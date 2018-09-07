celebritiesCinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Mira Rajput Out of Hospital With Daughter and Newly born Son for her Birthday Bash: See Pics

It's Mira Rajput's birthday today, and the mother-son duo will be safe in their Juhu residence. This is Shahid Kapoor's second baby after daughter Misha Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s baby boy Zain Kapoor’s first pics are out and he looks absolutely adorable! Outside Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, Shahid and Mira were spotted along with Misha as they carried their newborn in their arms.

In the pictures, Mira looks healthy, flaunting a lovely smile. The little one, named Zain Kapoor, can be seen stuck to his mother’s arms as the ‘complete family’ poses for the shutterbugs. While Mira carries Zain, daddy Shahid can be seen taking charge of his cute daughter.

Also Read: Know actual Meaning of Shahid-Mira Rajput Couples second Child’s Name

