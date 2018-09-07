Royal Enfield launches Himalayan ABS in India : Price and Features

Royal Enfield launched Himalayan ABS in India. The standard variant of the Himalayan ABS has been priced at Rs 1,78,833, while the Himalayan Sleet ABS carries a premium of Rs 1,836 and will retail for Rs 1,80,669 (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The addition of ABS has seen prices increase by Rs 11,000, which is in line with what we estimated when we first broke the news that the Himalayan ABS would launch soon after the Classic Signals 350. Both motorcycles are equipped with a dual-channel ABS unit, which is likely to be a non-switchable one (similar to the export model).

Also Read : Mahindra launches its latest MPV Marazzo in India : Price and Features

The on-road price for Royal Enfield’s adventure touring motorcycle witnesses a significant jump as the new IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) directive makes it mandatory for all new two-wheelers to be sold with a five-year third party insurance policy. The one-year comprehensive insurance and the mandatory five-year third party insurance policy for the Himalayan will cost the customer almost Rs 17,400. The on-road, Mumbai price for the Himalayan ABS stands at Rs 2,18,693 and the Himalayan Sleet ABS will loosen your wallet by Rs 2,20,771. Apart from the addition of ABS, no mechanical or cosmetic updates have been made on the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield has announced that it will be equipping its entire range with dual-channel ABS by end of the year, which is a positive step by the company given the safety benefits. Sales for the Himalayan have increased ever since the BS-IV-compliant variant was launched in late 2017. It will be interesting to see whether the jump in price, owing to the inclusion of ABS and the new insurance policy, will affect sales of the adventure tourer in the near future.