Ariana Grande’s Ex. Lover Found Dead at Home

Rapper Mac Miller who made headlines for his publicised breakup with singer Ariana Grande this year passed away on September 7. The 26-year-old rapper died on Friday of an apparent overdose and had reportedly been struggling in the months following his split from Grande.

Ariana Grande has been forced to disable comments on her Instagram account after being bombarded with cruel messages blaming her for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death. The pair dated for two years before their break up in May and in June Grande became engaged to comedian Pete Davidson.

In the hours since Miller’s death was announced Grande’s social media accounts have been flooded with messages about the rapper.

The death comes just a few months after rapper XXXTentatcion passed away in July. An autopsy on Mac’s body is pending and a cause of death has not been determined.