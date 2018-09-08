Controversies, Career, Marriage and all details of Bigg Boss contestant Archana Susheelan

Archana Suseelan is an Indian actress who mostly appears in Malayalam films and TV shows. In 2018, she entered the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1.

Archana was born on 6 October 1989 in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Since childhood, she took interest in acting and dancing. During her school and college days, she participated in numerous stage shows. She also participated in many dance competitions. She was very clear about her acting profession since teenage days and joined the entertainment industry soon. She worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi languages. Her entrance in Bigg Boss Malayalam made her huge fame.

The report says that Archana Suseelan, who usually plays negative roles in television series, is paid Rs Rs 30,000 per day in Bigg Boss show.

She was born to a Malayali father Susheelan who is a retired Deputy Commandant of Police and Nepali mother Seema. She has a brother Rohit Suseelan, an IT Engineer who got married to Malayalam actress Arya Rohit. Archana’s sister Kalpana Suseelan is a model.

In March 2014, she got married to her long-term boyfriend and businessman, Manoj Yadav.

She started her acting career in 2007 with the Tamil film Tholaipesi. After that, she received lots of offers to act in the Malayalam TV serials and films. Archana then made her Malayalam TV debut with Punar Janmam and Malayalam film debut with Kaaryasthan (2010). She is famous for her appearance in negative roles. She also made her appearance in some music videos like Kanakuyilukal, Hey Lovely, etc.

In 2014, Archana started running her own fashion store in Trivandrum, Kerala. In 2017, she was among the top four finalists in the stunt reality show, Dare The Fear

In 2017, Archana has been accused of travelling with DIG Pradeep in an official vehicle. After hearing this, she responded through a Facebook post that he is her uncle as her father and DIG Pradeep are old friends and he offered her and her family a pickup and drop to the function.

She was also in headlines accused of prostitution and get arrested. But later the actress denied the rumour and told that it was a false allegation on her.

