Doctors wear helmets while treating patients at hospital for this shocking reason

Doctors at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad staged a unique protest by attending to duties while wearing helmets on Friday. They were protesting against government apathy towards the roof in the old blocks of the hospital which has begun to fall.

The hospital reported cement flakes of roof falling thrice in the last one month. The first incident was reported on August 9, when the nursing section complained of a cement piece falling. In the third incident on Aug 28, a patient named Praveen escaped with injuries.

Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the TelanganaState Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation inspected the premises between April and August and declared the structure unsafe.

Doctors have taken the matter to the notice of the medical and health minister Dr. K Lakshma Reddy and department officials twice in the last four months but, in vain.

Doctors say they fear working inside the hospital. As a token of protest, they treated the patients in the corridors. Doctors under the umbrella of the OGH Joint Action Committee (OGHJAC) had earlier gone on strike demanding construction of a new building in the interest of the safety of patients, doctors and staff.