Priorities & Interests Have Been Highlighted:  Jammu Kashmir’s New DGP

Yesterday, Jammu Kashmir’s former DGP SP Vaid was shunted as Transport Commissioner and his position was taken up by Dilbag Singh.

The former Director General of Prison Dilbagh Singh had his first interview as the DGP of police where he stated he has already clear-cut his priorities and interests.

“My priority as of now is to deal with terrorism firmly while protecting the interests of innocent common people. I have held a meeting with my senior officers at the police headquarters after taking over and will be interacting with District Superintendents, range DIGs and Zonal IGs in the evening today to have a brief on the ground situation and our priorities,” he said.

Calling the responsibility a great honour, he said due attention would be paid to the welfare of the all police ranks especially the jawans. The state government is seriously concerned about that, he said.

“The J&K Police has earned a name for itself and it is duty for all of us to take it to greater heights,” he added.

Singh, who was posted as the Director General (Prisons) in March this year, is currently the interim DGP will have a regular appointment only after his name is cleared by the UPSC.

Singh, who has been made the in-charge Director General of Police, is a 1987-batch officer. He was made the head of the prisons department in March after the infamous of escape of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Naveed Jatt while the latter was on a routine health check-up at a city hospital in February.

Singh, during his tenure as Director General of Prisons, streamlined many things, including the removal of hardened terrorists from Kashmir jails.