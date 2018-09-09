All You Need To Know About Bigg Boss contestant Ranjini Haridas

Ranjini Haridas is one of the most popular and loved anchors of Malayalam TV. The Bigg Boss evicted contestant has left the BB house winning many hearts with her outspoken attitude and straightforward nature. Here are the lesser known facts about the gorgeous TV star.

Ranjini lost her father at the age of 7. Since then her mother has been her guiding force and motivator. Ranjini has revealed the same in many interviews too.

During her studies, Ranjini stepped into modelling and won the ‘Miss Kerala’ title in 2000. She was a part of many ramp shows and this paved way for her film debut.

Ranjini started her anchoring career with the popular reality show Star Singer. She has hosted the show for six seasons and became one of the most loved as well as trolled anchor of Malayalam TV. Later, she hosted shows like Run Baby Run, Vanitharathnam etc.

Besides television, Ranjini tried her luck in films as well. She reportedly started her acting career as a child artist. After doing some cameo roles, Ranjini featured in few films as a heroine too.

Ranjini is an pet lover who owns two adorable dogs. She is also an active member in many animal welfare outfits. In the past, Ranjini’s comments against killing stray dogs were critically acclaimed.

The outspoken anchor was a part of many controversies too. She openly criticized actor Jagathy Sreekumar’s defamatory statements against her style of hosting. In 2013, Ranjini registered a complaint against her co-passenger, alleging that he hurled abuse at her.

Ranjni Haridas was one of the strongest contenders of Bigg Boss Malayalam. She was the star performer in all the tasks and has triggered many arguments in the house. Ranjini who was evicted from the house after 63 days, commented that it was one of the most exciting experiences she ever had.

