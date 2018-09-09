celebritiesentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Anand Ahuja holding Sonam Kapoor’s Dupatta, Latest pics goes viral : See Pics

Sep 9, 2018, 09:57 am IST
Less than a minute

On Saturday, Sonam was in Delhi to walk the ramp for a jewellery brand. Looking every bit a blushing bride in a gorgeous purple lehenga, the actor accentuated her look with statement jewellery.

However, as much as we loved Sonam’s ramp appearance, what had the internet – and us – clicking over and over again were her photos with Anand. As the two posed for paparazzi after the event, Anand absolutely refused to let go of his wife’s dupatta. The two were all smiles as they posed for photos hand in hand, with Anand holding on to the dupatta as well.

Also Read : Sunny Leone’s latest workout video goes viral on social medias : Watch Here

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 4, 2018, 05:25 pm IST

Man shot dead by two youths amid the attempts to harass his daughter

Dec 7, 2017, 08:41 pm IST

Shocking!! A Police officer killed by looters in the middle of highway road

Aug 16, 2017, 11:43 am IST

Dubai Creek Tower: A record in the making

Dec 17, 2017, 07:04 am IST

Gujarat Elections: Re-polling to be held in booths today

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close