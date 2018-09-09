Anand Ahuja holding Sonam Kapoor’s Dupatta, Latest pics goes viral : See Pics

On Saturday, Sonam was in Delhi to walk the ramp for a jewellery brand. Looking every bit a blushing bride in a gorgeous purple lehenga, the actor accentuated her look with statement jewellery.

However, as much as we loved Sonam’s ramp appearance, what had the internet – and us – clicking over and over again were her photos with Anand. As the two posed for paparazzi after the event, Anand absolutely refused to let go of his wife’s dupatta. The two were all smiles as they posed for photos hand in hand, with Anand holding on to the dupatta as well.

Also Read : Sunny Leone’s latest workout video goes viral on social medias : Watch Here