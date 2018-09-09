GulfLatest NewsNEWS

Archaeologists discover 1,000-year-old mosque in UAE

Sep 9, 2018, 07:15 am IST
Less than a minute

Archaeologists discovered a 1,000-year-old mosque close to the construction site of the Sheikh Khalifa mosque in Al Ain – making it the earliest yet discovered in the UAE.

The remains, which date back to Islam’s Early Golden Age of the Abbasid Caliphate, were found close to several falaj, or irrigation waterways, and comprise at least three buildings made of mudbrick.

Archaeologists from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) discovered a mihrab – the niche in the walls closest to Makkah in mosques – both inside and outside the building.

Also Read : Oman announces private sector holiday for Islamic new year

This means the faithful would have prayed inside and outside the mosque, just as they do today.
Fragments of pots, which were likely used for ablution, or ceremonial washing, and other ritual purposes, were found inside the remains and date from the ninth to the 10th Centuries CE.

Radiocarbon dating of one of the nearby falaj confirm that the mosque is the earliest yet discovered in the UAE.

Tags

Related Articles

Apr 3, 2018, 05:22 pm IST

Saudi crown prince said; Israelis deserve to live in peace on their land

Aug 5, 2017, 01:51 pm IST

Do babies pee in the womb?

Oct 26, 2017, 08:07 pm IST

Indian economy in ICU, ‘Dr Jaitley’s’ medicines ineffective ,says Rahul Gandhi

Dec 7, 2017, 11:25 pm IST

Latest CVoter Survey shows BJP will cruise to victory with brute majority in Gujarat Election

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close