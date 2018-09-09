BJP MLA threatens woman police officer, video goes viral : Watch Here

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, a BJP MLA from Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur constituency threatening a woman sub-inspector during a heated argument outside a police station.

MLA RajkumarThukral was seen rushing towards Anita Gairola, sub-inspector of City Patrol Unit, and asking her to “behave”. An argument broke out between them over two persons who were detained for violating traffic rules. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: Video of BJP MLA from Rudrapur Rajkumar Thukral goes viral. In the video the MLA is seen threatening Sub Inspector of City Patrol Unit Anita Gairola over detention of two people over traffic violations. (7.9.18) pic.twitter.com/2q2ADCU07G — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2018

Earlier this year, Rajkumar Thukral triggered a row after he allegedly thrashed and abused three Dalit women outside his residence. According to the police complaint, the incident took place on March 9 when Thukral called a “Panchayat” at his residence in Rudrapur, in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, to sort out a dispute between two families. A minor boy from a Dalit family had allegedly run away with a minor girl.

Also Read : Kerala Nun Rape Case : NCW demands strict action against PC George

An FIR was filed in Rudrapur police station after the boy’s father Ram Kishore alleged that Thukral abused and thrashed him, his wife Mala, and daughters Pooja and Sonam. A video showing Thukral beating up and abusing the women had gone viral on social media. In his defence, Thukral had said that he had intervened to “keep the situation under control.”