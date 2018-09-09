Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput got Blocked by Instagram

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is quite active on social media. These days, the actor is quick in replying to all his fans’ messages. If you follow the Raabta actor, you will see he finds time to reply to every single fan of his Instagram posts.

However, this thing didn’t goes well down with Instagram and now his account has been temporarily blocked from commenting by Instagram.

Sharing this news, Sushant posted a screenshot of the warning message he received from the photo-sharing website. Explaining his stance, he wrote, “Why do I get blocked all the time @instagram ? I’m REAL and I am replying to my friends in REAL TIME. And yes there are many replies per minute as I am efficient. What’s the problem?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushant will soon be seen in the films like ‘The Fault in our Stars’, ‘Kizie Aur Manny’ and ‘Kedarnath’.