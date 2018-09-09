Congress Leader Anand Sharma Slams Against Modi Government’s Twin Policies

“We never opposed the Triple Talaq Bill,” said Anand Sharma Congress’senior leader on Saturday.

The BJP had slammed the Congress for preventing the Triple Talaq Bill not being passed in the Rajya Sabha.

“We never opposed the Triple Talaq bill. Their allies also have objections on the issues of criminality. It is good that the BJP is worried about the Muslim women in the country. What about every woman then? Why are they not introducing the Women Reservation Bill? They have numbers as well,” Sharma said.

Continuing, Sharma picked on the current hot topic- GST and its twin policy- demonetization. He stated that India has high GST rates despite various products like petroleum & liquor are not included in the list. He also mentioned that the demonetization has caused the people their jobs and crores of losses have been incurred.

He added that even though the party has yet to form a ‘Grand Alliance’ to combat BJP in the 2019 elections, the BJP is worried.

“We haven’t announced any Grand Alliance, yet, they are worried. There will be a state-wise alliance and in many states, there will be a direct fight between Congress and BJP. They are worried about the unity of the opposition, especially after Kairana, Phoolput, and Gorakhpur,” he said.