Delicious Kerala-Style Oats Puttu & Onion Tomato Curry

Have you ever tried Oats Puttu and nice spicy curry for breakfast? No? Then try it out.

Oats Puttu

Oats Puttu is a healthy alternative to Rice Puttu and Rava Puttu. It’s a nourishing breakfast made with a whole grain

Serves: 2

Ingredients

Old fashioned or Rolled Oats – 1.5 cups

Grated Coconut – 1/4 cup

Salt – 1/4 tsp

Crushed Cumin (Jeerakam) – 1/4 tsp

Water – 1/4 to 1/2 cup

Method

Grind the oats to a fine powder/flour using a mixie or spice grinder.

Transfer the powdered oats to a bowl. Add 1/4 tsp of salt, crushed cumin and 2 tbsp grated coconut to the oats flour. Combine everything.

Sprinkle 1/4 cup water little by little and start mixing the oats flour with your hand. Be careful while adding water as the flour should be wet with a powdery consistency but shouldn’t change into a dough.

Oats flour will be sticky and lumpy compared to rice flour. Quickly, pulse the wet flour in a mixie or spice grinder so that there are no lumps.

Bring water to a boil in a Puttu Kudam (Steamer). Add 1 tsp of grated coconut to the bottom of the Puttu Kutti (utensil for holding the flour). Add spoonfuls of oats flour till you reach the middle of the Puttu Kutti, followed by grated coconut. Repeat until the Puttu Kutti has been filled. Top with 1 tsp coconut.

Steam for around 5 minutes until it is fluffy and cooked. Serve with Banana or any spicy curry like Onion Tomato curry.

Notes