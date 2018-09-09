FoodHealth & LifeStylelifen'styleRecipe

Delicious Onion Tomato Curry To With Oats Puttu

Sep 9, 2018, 03:00 pm IST
Less than a minute
This is one of the easiest curries you can make and is tasty too. Onion Tomato Curry can be served with Chappathi, Roti, Puttu, Dosa or even Rice.

Ingredients

  • Sliced Onions – 1 large
  • Chopped Tomatoes – 2 medium ripe juicy ones
  • Curry Leaves – A few
  • Cilantro – A handful (optional)
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp
  • Salt – to taste
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Hot and Sweet Tomato Sauce – 1 tbsp (optional)

Method

  • Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok or kadai.
  • Add onions and saute till golden brown.
  • Add tomatoes and curry leaves and stir for a few minutes until the tomatoes are soft and cooked.
  • Mash the tomatoes well and stir in 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp red chilly powder and some salt.
  • Add 1/2 cup of water and bring it to a boil on medium flame.
  • If you like a twist to your curry, you can stir in 1 tbsp of hot and sweet Tomato Sauce for a tangy flavour (which I usually do).
  • Garnish with Cilantro leaves

