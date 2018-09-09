Delicious Onion Tomato Curry To With Oats Puttu

This is one of the easiest curries you can make and is tasty too. Onion Tomato Curry can be served with Chappathi, Roti, Puttu, Dosa or even Rice.
Onion Tomato Curry
Ingredients
- Sliced Onions – 1 large
- Chopped Tomatoes – 2 medium ripe juicy ones
- Curry Leaves – A few
- Cilantro – A handful (optional)
- Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp
- Salt – to taste
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Hot and Sweet Tomato Sauce – 1 tbsp (optional)
READ ALSO: Step Away From Traditional Malai Kofta – Healthy Non-Fried Malai Kofta Curry
Method
- Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok or kadai.
- Add onions and saute till golden brown.
- Add tomatoes and curry leaves and stir for a few minutes until the tomatoes are soft and cooked.
- Mash the tomatoes well and stir in 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp red chilly powder and some salt.
- Add 1/2 cup of water and bring it to a boil on medium flame.
- If you like a twist to your curry, you can stir in 1 tbsp of hot and sweet Tomato Sauce for a tangy flavour (which I usually do).
- Garnish with Cilantro leaves
Post Your Comments