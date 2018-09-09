BeautyTrendy Hacks

Effective Milk Face Packs For Skin Glow

Sep 9, 2018, 05:53 pm IST
Less than a minute
MilkFace-Pack

Raw Milk As An Anti-Tanning Agent:

Raw milk is an excellent anti-tan agent. With the combination of tomato juice, raw milk proves to be an excellent natural remedy to treat suntan at home. This natural ingredient offers freedom from the complete body tan.

  1. Make Your Own Anti-Tan Raw Milk Face Mask For Sun Tan:
  2. Take 5-6 almonds and 5-6 dates and soak them in raw milk for about an hour.
  3. Now, with the help of a mixer, grind all the three ingredients together till you get a paste.
  4. Apply it on your face and neck and keep it for 15-20 minutes.
  5. Soak the face with a little water, and scrub the face with the same paste for 2-3 minutes. Wash off the paste with fresh water.

Also Read: Fruits That Helps You Get Natural Beauty

Tags

Related Articles

Ringlet-Floral-Bun-Hairstyle
Jun 21, 2018, 05:05 pm IST

Ringlet Floral Bun Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Best-Home-remedies-for-darkcircles
Jun 4, 2018, 11:14 am IST

Best Home Remedies To Remove Dark Circles Under Eyes Permanently

Beauty-Benifits-Of-Coconut-Oil
Jun 1, 2018, 10:10 am IST

Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Coconut Oil

Orange-peel
May 20, 2018, 01:58 pm IST

Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Orange Peels

Post Your Comments

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close