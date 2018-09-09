Esha Gupta in super sexy avatar, See her latest pictures here..

Esha Gupta is one Bollywood star who is not afraid to make bold statements, be with her sensual pictures or with her fashion choices.

Esha Gupta took to her official Instagram account to share pictures of her sensually posing. She didn’t provide many contexts for the pictures, but she definitely did attract all of her followers’ love through likes and comments on the pictures.

Esha shared a photo in which she is raising temperatures with her sensuous expressions. As she places her finger on her plump lips, Esha is seen letting her tresses fall effortlessly. With her sensuous expressions, Esha kept her look casual yet wild with a red floral top paired with black pants.

View this post on Instagram Nothing but huji tbh ? @tush_91 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Sep 6, 2018 at 8:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Sep 2, 2018 at 5:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Sep 2, 2018 at 5:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram Ain’t you glad you looking at me ? @rahuljhangiani A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jun 9, 2018 at 11:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ? A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on May 27, 2018 at 8:57pm PDT



On the work front, Esha Gupta-starrer Paltan has hit the screens. Helmed by veteran director JP Dutta, Paltan starring Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Sonal Chauhan, Gurmeet Choudhary-starrer hit the screens on September 7.

