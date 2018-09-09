Fuel Prices Hiked Up Once Again

A day before the Congress’ party proposed National Bandh is to take place, the fuel price rises once again.
In all metro cities, the value of petrol has been raised by 12 paise and diesel has been raised by 11 paise.
See price list here:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|80.50
72.61
|
80.38
72.51
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
83.39
75.46
|
83.27
75.36
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|87.89
77.09
|
87.77
76.98
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
83.66
76.75
|
83.54
76.64
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
84
77.91
|83.53
77.52
