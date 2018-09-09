IndiaNEWS

Fuel Prices Hiked Up Once Again

Sep 9, 2018, 09:05 am IST
A day before the Congress’ party proposed National Bandh is to take place, the fuel price rises once again.

In all metro cities, the value of petrol has been raised by 12 paise and diesel has been raised by 11 paise.

See price list here:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 80.50

 

72.61

  

80.38

 

72.51

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

83.39

 

75.46

 

  

83.27

 

75.36

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 87.89

 

77.09

  

87.77

 

76.98

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

83.66

 

76.75

 

  

83.54

 

76.64

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

  

84

 

 

77.91

 

 83.53

 

 

77.52

