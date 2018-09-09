Here are some simple tips for happy and long-lasting relationships

Despite all the disastrous relationships we’ve experienced and witnessed in our lives, there’s always a couple that restores your faith in love and lasting relationships.

As a young person, you may not value stability. However, as you grow older and when you’re in the later stages of life, your spouse can be the core of your support system. Numerous studies have revealed that having a happy relationship with a spouse leads to improved health and can prevent loneliness among seniors.

Nail these tips on how to make lasting relationships and you’ll be headed in the right direction!

1. Experiment Sexually

Spice things up in bed! Don’t be greedy and selfish, instead think of your partner’s pleasure too. And try new things once in a while.

2. Keep Them On Their Toes

Make spontaneous plans and surprise your partner sometimes. Everybody likes being pleasantly surprised.

3. Fights Are Okay

It’s actually pretty important to argue. Fights are a sign of a healthy relationship. It’s good to see how your partner is during a fight. However, these fights should be within limits.

4. Communicate

This one is very important. If something is bothering you, communicate. Speak to your partner and clear it out immediately. Don’t let it bottle up. That’s never healthy.

5. Trust Each Other

A relationship will never last if you don’t trust each other. This is definitely key!

6. Meet Often

Plan to meet very often so you can spend a lot of time with each other. This will make you get to know each other better.

7. But Also, Give Each Other Space

While meeting often is important, it is also very important to give your partner their ‘me’ time. Give them time to miss you!